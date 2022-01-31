Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for SIGNA Sports United N.V. (NYSE:SSU) Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group

SIGNA Sports United N.V. (NYSE:SSU) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of SIGNA Sports United in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Konik now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.05). Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for SIGNA Sports United’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS.

Shares of SIGNA Sports United stock opened at $7.50 on Monday. SIGNA Sports United has a 1 year low of $6.74 and a 1 year high of $10.50.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SIGNA Sports United stock. Clear Street LLC acquired a new position in shares of SIGNA Sports United N.V. (NYSE:SSU) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 23,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,000. Clear Street LLC owned about 0.07% of SIGNA Sports United at the end of the most recent reporting period.

SIGNA Sports United Company Profile

SIGNA Sports United provide sports e-commerce and technology platform. SIGNA Sports United, formerly known as Yucaipa Acquisition Corporation, is based in BERLIN.

