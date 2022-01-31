Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) Raised by Jefferies Financial Group

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Spirit Realty Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Tsai now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.84 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.83. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Spirit Realty Capital’s FY2022 earnings at $3.40 EPS.

Get Spirit Realty Capital alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SRC. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a report on Friday, December 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Mizuho lifted their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $48.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Spirit Realty Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Spirit Realty Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.10.

NYSE SRC opened at $46.88 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 37.21 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. Spirit Realty Capital has a 1-year low of $38.01 and a 1-year high of $52.29.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $151.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.95 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 4.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 EPS.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 67.9% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $95,000. 93.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.638 per share. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 202.38%.

Spirit Realty Capital Company Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc operates as a holding company. Its in-house capabilities include acquisition, portfolio management, asset management, credit research, real estate research, legal, finance and accounting and capital markets. The company was founded on August 14, 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Recommended Story: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Realty Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Realty Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.