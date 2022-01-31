Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for The Honest Company, Inc. Reduced by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:HNST)

The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Honest in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.05) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.04). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Honest’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS.

Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). The company had revenue of $82.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.92 million.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on HNST. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Honest from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Honest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Honest from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.85.

Shares of Honest stock opened at $5.94 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.54. Honest has a twelve month low of $5.54 and a twelve month high of $23.88.

In related news, Director Jeremy Liew sold 529,108 shares of Honest stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.28, for a total value of $4,381,014.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jasmin Manner sold 8,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $80,890.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 555,775 shares of company stock valued at $4,647,684 in the last quarter.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honest during the second quarter worth approximately $114,788,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Honest in the second quarter valued at $107,115,000. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Honest by 138.9% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,825,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,324,000 after buying an additional 1,642,425 shares in the last quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honest in the second quarter valued at $44,249,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Honest during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,811,000. 65.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells baby, personal, and beauty care products. It offers products in the areas of diapers, bath, body, beauty, cleaning, gifts, kids, and clothing. The company serves customers through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

