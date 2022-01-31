Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. Cut by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:WASH)

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) – Piper Sandler cut their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Washington Trust Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 27th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Fitzgibbon now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.97 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.04. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Washington Trust Bancorp’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.05 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.13 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.15 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.50 EPS.

Get Washington Trust Bancorp alerts:

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.29. Washington Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 29.92% and a return on equity of 13.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th.

WASH stock opened at $56.93 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.79 and a 200-day moving average of $54.28. Washington Trust Bancorp has a 12-month low of $43.00 and a 12-month high of $60.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $988.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 0.77.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 4,590.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 113.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 2,613 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 103,240.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 5,162 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $288,000. 71.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Washington Trust Bancorp news, Director Joseph J. Marcaurele sold 5,000 shares of Washington Trust Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total value of $276,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James M. Hagerty sold 2,000 shares of Washington Trust Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.11, for a total transaction of $120,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. This is a boost from Washington Trust Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. Washington Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.12%.

Washington Trust Bancorp Company Profile

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services, including business banking, personal banking and wealth management and trust services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services.

Further Reading: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Washington Trust Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Trust Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.