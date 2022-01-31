Q1 2023 Earnings Forecast for ServiceNow, Inc. Issued By KeyCorp (NYSE:NOW)

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) – KeyCorp issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for ServiceNow in a research report issued on Thursday, January 27th. KeyCorp analyst M. Turits expects that the information technology services provider will post earnings per share of $0.70 for the quarter. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $765.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for ServiceNow’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.93 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.91 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Argus lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $760.00 to $805.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler upgraded ServiceNow from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $650.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on ServiceNow from $850.00 to $800.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on ServiceNow from $715.00 to $615.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on ServiceNow from $775.00 to $660.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $694.07.

NYSE:NOW opened at $561.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. ServiceNow has a fifty-two week low of $448.27 and a fifty-two week high of $707.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $603.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $624.15. The stock has a market cap of $111.65 billion, a PE ratio of 514.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.01.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The information technology services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.03. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 3.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 EPS.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Heritage Investors Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth about $1,096,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth about $1,120,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,418 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,762,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 1,029 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 2,870 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,863,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 1,355 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $657.40, for a total value of $890,777.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis Woodside bought 2,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $694.58 per share, for a total transaction of $1,987,193.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,655 shares of company stock worth $11,696,731 in the last ninety days. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

