Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Aspen Technology, Inc. Raised by KeyCorp (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) – Research analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Aspen Technology in a research note issued on Thursday, January 27th. KeyCorp analyst J. Celino now expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.48 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.38. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Aspen Technology’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.73 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.81 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Loop Capital started coverage on Aspen Technology in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Aspen Technology from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Aspen Technology in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Bank of America upgraded Aspen Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aspen Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:AZPN opened at $142.35 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 3.39. Aspen Technology has a 1 year low of $122.29 and a 1 year high of $169.22. The company has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.36.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.09). Aspen Technology had a net margin of 44.70% and a return on equity of 47.03%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 97.2% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 312 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 3,610.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 371 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. 99.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Aspen Technology news, Director Donald P. Casey sold 10,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.51, for a total value of $1,627,739.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Aspen Technology Company Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc engages in the provision of asset optimization solutions. It develops its applications to design, and optimize processes across the engineering, manufacturing, supply chain, and asset performance management areas. The firm operates through the Subscription and Software, and Services and Other segments.

