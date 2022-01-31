Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) Reduced by Wedbush

LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) – Investment analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of LendingClub in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 27th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now anticipates that the credit services provider will earn $0.34 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.51. Wedbush also issued estimates for LendingClub’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.65 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.55 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.40 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.20 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Maxim Group upped their target price on LendingClub from $35.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of LendingClub from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of LendingClub from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Compass Point upgraded LendingClub from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.67.

Shares of NYSE LC opened at $16.88 on Monday. LendingClub has a 1 year low of $9.50 and a 1 year high of $49.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.25 and a beta of 2.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.35.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. LendingClub had a negative net margin of 5.88% and a positive return on equity of 2.56%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.24) EPS.

In other LendingClub news, Director Susan C. Athey sold 4,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.10, for a total value of $113,221.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Annie Armstrong sold 3,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.96, for a total value of $169,408.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,396 shares of company stock valued at $481,536 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in LendingClub by 2,857.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,737 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 5,543 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in LendingClub by 296.1% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 55,960 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after buying an additional 41,832 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in LendingClub in the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of LendingClub by 8.7% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 186,263 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,377,000 after buying an additional 14,902 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of LendingClub by 17.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,587,213 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $137,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,320 shares in the last quarter. 80.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LendingClub Company Profile

LendingClub Corp. engages in the operation of education and patient finance and auto loan services. Its loan product types consists of personal, education and patient finance, and auto. The company was founded by Renaud Laplanche and Soulaiman Htite on October 2, 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

