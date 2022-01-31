Q2 2022 Earnings Estimate for HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for HEXO in a report released on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Bennett now expects that the company will earn ($0.07) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.10). Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $0.53 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for HEXO’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.06) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. decreased their price objective on shares of HEXO from C$7.00 to C$2.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HEXO from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, CIBC cut shares of HEXO from a “neutral” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.71.

Shares of NYSE HEXO opened at $0.50 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. HEXO has a 12 month low of $0.46 and a 12 month high of $11.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.90. The stock has a market cap of $181.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 0.94.

HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.06). HEXO had a negative return on equity of 13.65% and a negative net margin of 157.70%. The company had revenue of $31.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.22 million.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in HEXO in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in HEXO in the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in HEXO by 714.3% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in HEXO by 61.6% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 43,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 16,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in HEXO by 89.0% in the 4th quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 125,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 59,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

HEXO Corp. is a consumer packaged goods cannabis company, which creates and distributes products to serve the global cannabis market. It serves the Canadian adult-use markets under its HEXO Cannabis, HEXO Plus, Up Cannabis and Original Stash brands, and the medical market under HEXO medical cannabis.

