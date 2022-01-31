Q2 2022 Earnings Estimate for PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Issued By Griffin Securities

PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) – Griffin Securities upped their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of PTC in a report issued on Thursday, January 27th. Griffin Securities analyst J. Vleeschhouwer now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.72. Griffin Securities also issued estimates for PTC’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.91 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of PTC from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PTC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of PTC from $165.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of PTC from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of PTC from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PTC has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.11.

Shares of PTC stock opened at $113.41 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $13.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.28, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $116.82 and its 200 day moving average is $124.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. PTC has a 52-week low of $105.49 and a 52-week high of $153.73.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.10). PTC had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 26.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its stake in shares of PTC by 67.9% during the third quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 235 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of PTC by 121.0% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 274 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PTC during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PTC by 46.8% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 348 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PTC during the third quarter worth about $57,000. 93.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other PTC news, CFO Kristian Talvitie sold 12,482 shares of PTC stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.15, for a total value of $1,499,712.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 15,000 shares of PTC stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.91, for a total transaction of $1,828,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 29,623 shares of company stock valued at $3,585,796. 10.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PTC, Inc engages in the development and provision of software-based product management and development solutions. It operates through the Software products and Professional Services segments. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription and related support revenue for its products. The Professional Services segment consists of consulting, implementation and training services.

