Q2 2022 Earnings Forecast for CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) Issued By Truist Financial

CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) – Analysts at Truist Financial increased their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for CNX Resources in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 27th. Truist Financial analyst N. Dingmann now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.29. Truist Financial also issued estimates for CNX Resources’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of CNX Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Raymond James lowered shares of CNX Resources from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CNX Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

CNX stock opened at $15.00 on Monday. CNX Resources has a 52-week low of $10.41 and a 52-week high of $16.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.42.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $496.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 52.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNX. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in CNX Resources by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 149,411 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,041,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in CNX Resources by 116.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,872 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in CNX Resources by 2.9% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 42,404 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in CNX Resources by 7.6% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 17,262 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in CNX Resources by 197.4% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,498 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNX Resources Corp. is an independent natural gas exploration, development and production companies, with operations centered in the major shale formations of the Appalachian basin. The company deploys an organic growth strategy focused on responsibly developing its resource base. The firm operates through the Marcellus Shale, and Coalbed Methane segments.

