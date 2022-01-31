Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Boosted by Analyst

Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn raised their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Alaska Air Group in a report issued on Friday, January 28th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Mckenzie now forecasts that the transportation company will earn $1.90 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.80. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Alaska Air Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.70 EPS.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ALK. Barclays lowered their price target on Alaska Air Group from $68.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Alaska Air Group from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Alaska Air Group from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.00.

ALK opened at $52.25 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.99. Alaska Air Group has a one year low of $46.26 and a one year high of $74.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 326.56 and a beta of 1.63.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Alaska Air Group had a negative return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 0.59%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.55) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 135.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Alaska Air Group news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 1,725 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.47, for a total value of $100,860.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 1,700 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.88, for a total value of $96,696.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,300 shares of company stock worth $465,926 in the last ninety days. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BancorpSouth Bank lifted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 8,830 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 697 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 927 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 981 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.89% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

Further Reading: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.