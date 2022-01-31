Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Anthem, Inc. Cut by Analyst (NYSE:ANTM)

Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) – Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Anthem in a report released on Thursday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Windley now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $7.12 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $7.22. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Anthem’s Q3 2022 earnings at $7.18 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $7.20 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $28.49 EPS.

Get Anthem alerts:

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $5.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.11 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.47 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.54 EPS.

ANTM has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Anthem in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $517.00 target price for the company. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Anthem from $435.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Anthem from $408.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Anthem from $559.00 to $574.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on shares of Anthem from $440.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $482.15.

ANTM opened at $442.09 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $107.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.06. Anthem has a fifty-two week low of $286.04 and a fifty-two week high of $470.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $438.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $408.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.29%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH acquired a new stake in Anthem in the 4th quarter valued at about $231,000. WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Anthem in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,627,000. Mitchell Capital Management Co. increased its position in Anthem by 102.5% in the 4th quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 6,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,120,000 after acquiring an additional 3,407 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its position in Anthem by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 5,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,485,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

Featured Article: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.