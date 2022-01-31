Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) Increased by Analyst

Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Customers Bancorp in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now expects that the bank will earn $1.85 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.50. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Customers Bancorp’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.38 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.70 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.56 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.69 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Customers Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $42.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Wedbush upped their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.33.

NYSE CUBI opened at $57.83 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.47. Customers Bancorp has a 12 month low of $22.08 and a 12 month high of $76.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.02. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 30.45% and a net margin of 33.58%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share.

In other Customers Bancorp news, CEO Steven Issa sold 14,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total value of $846,226.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jay S. Sidhu sold 16,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.13, for a total value of $944,244.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 351,490 shares of company stock valued at $20,604,504. 10.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUBI. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 57.8% during the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,265 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. 80.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Customers Bank. It operates through the Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile segments. The Customers Bank Business Banking segment include commercial customers in Southeastern Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Washington, DC, and Illinois through a single-point-of-contact business model and provides liquidity to residential mortgage originators nationwide through commercial loans to mortgage companies.

