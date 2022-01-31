Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for HCA Healthcare, Inc. Boosted by Seaport Res Ptn (NYSE:HCA)

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) – Seaport Res Ptn raised their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for HCA Healthcare in a research note issued on Thursday, January 27th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. France now expects that the company will earn $4.87 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $4.80. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for HCA Healthcare’s Q4 2022 earnings at $5.09 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $19.20 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $4.44 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $5.20 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $5.51 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $5.36 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $20.50 EPS.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.57 by ($0.15). HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 257.41%. The business had revenue of $15.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.13 EPS. HCA Healthcare’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on HCA. Truist Financial lifted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $320.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Citigroup lifted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $268.00 to $274.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Mizuho lifted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $285.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $280.21.

NYSE:HCA opened at $236.61 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $73.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.56. HCA Healthcare has a 52-week low of $159.70 and a 52-week high of $269.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $245.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $246.91.

HCA Healthcare declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, January 27th that permits the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. This is a positive change from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.78%.

In other news, CFO Bill B. Rutherford sold 9,353 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,338,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Samuel N. Hazen sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.72, for a total value of $12,586,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 93,618 shares of company stock valued at $23,666,274 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HCA. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 20.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,972,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,059 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 1,881.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,073,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018,857 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 467.3% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,067,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,042,000 after acquiring an additional 879,114 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 70.1% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,756,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,232,000 after acquiring an additional 723,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth about $130,407,000. 66.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

Recommended Story: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.