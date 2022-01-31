Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Immunocore Holdings plc Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:IMCR)

Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Immunocore in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yee now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.09) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($1.07). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Immunocore’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.07) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.02) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($4.27) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($5.23) EPS.

Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $8.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 million.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on IMCR. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Immunocore in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Immunocore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Immunocore currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.20.

NASDAQ:IMCR opened at $21.25 on Monday. Immunocore has a 1 year low of $18.43 and a 1 year high of $61.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.36. The company has a current ratio of 5.24, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Immunocore by 11,505.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 2,301 shares during the period. Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new stake in Immunocore during the 3rd quarter worth $157,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Immunocore during the 3rd quarter worth $163,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Immunocore in the 2nd quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Immunocore in the 2nd quarter valued at about $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.09% of the company’s stock.

Immunocore Holdings Limited, a late-stage biotechnology company, develops immunotherapies for the treatment of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company's lead oncology therapeutic candidate is tebentafusp, which is in a randomized Phase III clinical trial in patients with previously untreated metastatic uveal melanoma, a cancer that has historically proven to be insensitive to other immunotherapies.

