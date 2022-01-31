Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) Increased by Analyst

MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) – B. Riley lifted their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of MarineMax in a report released on Thursday, January 27th. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now forecasts that the specialty retailer will earn $1.75 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.70. B. Riley also issued estimates for MarineMax’s Q3 2022 earnings at $3.25 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.81 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.36 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.35 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on HZO. Raymond James boosted their price target on MarineMax from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MarineMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on MarineMax from $62.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MarineMax presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.40.

MarineMax stock opened at $46.10 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.06. MarineMax has a one year low of $39.63 and a one year high of $70.89.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $472.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.35 million. MarineMax had a return on equity of 28.52% and a net margin of 7.51%. MarineMax’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its stake in MarineMax by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 41,989 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,479,000 after buying an additional 13,599 shares during the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management grew its stake in MarineMax by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 20,880 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,233,000 after buying an additional 3,010 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in MarineMax during the 4th quarter worth $811,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in MarineMax during the 4th quarter worth $223,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in MarineMax during the 4th quarter worth $1,634,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Charles A. Cashman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.70, for a total value of $567,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anthony E. Jr. Cassella sold 904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.07, for a total value of $51,591.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,804 shares of company stock valued at $1,026,081 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

MarineMax, Inc engages in the provision of boating-related activities. The firm sells used and new sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts and fishing boats through retail stores. It also provides maintenance, repair, slip and storage services. The company was founded in January 1998 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

