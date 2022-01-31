Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Murphy Oil Co. Cut by Analyst (NYSE:MUR)

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) – Equities research analysts at Truist Financial lowered their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Murphy Oil in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 27th. Truist Financial analyst N. Dingmann now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.71. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Murphy Oil’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.77 EPS.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.07). Murphy Oil had a negative net margin of 21.90% and a positive return on equity of 2.99%. The business had revenue of $739.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 123.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Murphy Oil from $34.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Murphy Oil from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Murphy Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Murphy Oil from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Murphy Oil from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Murphy Oil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.25.

Shares of MUR opened at $31.40 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.37 and a 200 day moving average of $25.52. Murphy Oil has a fifty-two week low of $11.89 and a fifty-two week high of $32.94. The firm has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.67 and a beta of 2.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.73.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in Murphy Oil by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 36,795 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Murphy Oil by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 108,681 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,714,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Murphy Oil by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,895 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Murphy Oil by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 80,258 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Murphy Oil by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 57,686 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Thomas J. Mireles sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.45, for a total value of $99,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Elisabeth W. Keller sold 11,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.88, for a total value of $329,337.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. This is an increase from Murphy Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -18.59%.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead.

