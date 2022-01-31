Q3 2022 Earnings Estimate for Avnet, Inc. Issued By Truist Financial (NASDAQ:AVT)

Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) – Equities research analysts at Truist Financial boosted their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Avnet in a research note issued on Thursday, January 27th. Truist Financial analyst W. Stein now anticipates that the company will earn $1.49 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.15. Truist Financial currently has a “Hold” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Avnet’s FY2022 earnings at $5.47 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.16 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.43 EPS.

Get Avnet alerts:

AVT has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on Avnet from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Avnet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Avnet from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.20.

Shares of AVT opened at $39.45 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Avnet has a 1 year low of $34.82 and a 1 year high of $45.43.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.24. Avnet had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 1.59%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Avnet during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avnet by 168.7% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 986 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avnet by 163.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Avnet by 52.2% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Avnet in the 3rd quarter worth about $145,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Thomas Liguori sold 21,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total transaction of $907,601.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.91%.

About Avnet

Avnet, Inc engages in the distribution and sale of electronic components. It operates through the Electronics Components and Farnell segments. The Electronics Components segment markets and sells semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices, and integrated components. The Farnell segment involves in the distribution of electronic components and related products to the electronic system design community utilizing multi-channel sales and marketing resources.

Further Reading: Arbitrage

Receive News & Ratings for Avnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.