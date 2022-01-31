Q3 2022 Earnings Forecast for McDonald’s Co. Issued By KeyCorp (NYSE:MCD)

McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) – KeyCorp lifted their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for McDonald’s in a report issued on Thursday, January 27th. KeyCorp analyst E. Gonzalez now anticipates that the fast-food giant will post earnings per share of $2.81 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.79. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.33% and a negative return on equity of 99.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share.

MCD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler upgraded McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $232.00 to $282.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $284.00 to $287.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on McDonald’s from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $277.18.

MCD opened at $256.09 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $259.54 and a 200-day moving average of $248.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.40, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.60. McDonald’s has a 12-month low of $202.73 and a 12-month high of $271.15.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Sfmg LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.2% in the third quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 3,454 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s by 50.0% during the third quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. grew its stake in McDonald’s by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 3,479 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $933,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insight Folios Inc grew its stake in McDonald’s by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 1,306 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 66.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 56.91%.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

