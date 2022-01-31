Q3 2022 Earnings Forecast for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of United Rentals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings per share of $7.50 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $7.35. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for United Rentals’ Q4 2022 earnings at $7.25 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $30.40 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on URI. Citigroup raised their price objective on United Rentals from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on United Rentals from $317.00 to $324.00 in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on United Rentals from $415.00 to $425.00 in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp cut their target price on United Rentals from $455.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on United Rentals from $402.00 to $384.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Rentals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $366.17.

Shares of URI stock opened at $317.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.80. United Rentals has a fifty-two week low of $238.55 and a fifty-two week high of $414.99. The company has a market cap of $23.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $335.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $344.83.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The construction company reported $7.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.98 by $0.41. United Rentals had a return on equity of 28.88% and a net margin of 13.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.04 EPS.

United Rentals declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 6,325 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.08, for a total transaction of $1,992,881.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in URI. Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 13,560 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC boosted its position in United Rentals by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,220,000. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. now owns 9,747 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,239,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in United Rentals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $254,000. 90.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. The company rents equipment to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of general construction and industrial equipment, earthmoving equipment, material handling equipment, aerial work platforms, and general tools and light equipment.

