Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Reduced by Analyst

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) – Analysts at Truist Financial lowered their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 27th. Truist Financial analyst M. Hughes now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.37 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.38. Truist Financial has a “Buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s Q1 2023 earnings at $2.59 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.55 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.21 EPS.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $159.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.48.

AJG stock opened at $154.54 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12 month low of $113.29 and a 12 month high of $171.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $163.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.06.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank acquired a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. 82.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.28, for a total transaction of $1,652,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 11,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.00, for a total transaction of $1,937,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.56%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

