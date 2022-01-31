Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Axos Financial, Inc. Lifted by B. Riley (NYSE:AX)

Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) – Stock analysts at B. Riley increased their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Axos Financial in a research report issued on Friday, January 28th. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.06 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.04. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Axos Financial’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.14 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $1.18 EPS.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $176.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.54 million. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 30.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Axos Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Raymond James increased their target price on Axos Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Axos Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

Axos Financial stock opened at $51.18 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.68 and its 200 day moving average is $52.88. Axos Financial has a twelve month low of $38.76 and a twelve month high of $62.44.

In other news, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 5,720 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.87, for a total transaction of $325,296.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 25,318 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total value of $1,527,941.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,038 shares of company stock worth $1,972,998. Company insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Axos Financial by 225.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Axos Financial in the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Axos Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $77,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its holdings in Axos Financial by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in Axos Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. 76.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Axos Financial Company Profile

Axos Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financing services. It operates through the following segments: Banking Business and Securities Business. The Banking Business segment includes online banking, concierge banking, prepaid card services, and mortgage, vehicle, and unsecured lending through online and telephonic distribution channels.

