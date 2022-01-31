Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSFG) Lowered by Piper Sandler

First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSFG) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of First Savings Financial Group in a report issued on Thursday, January 27th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Race now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.63. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for First Savings Financial Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.85 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.99 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Savings Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

NASDAQ:FSFG opened at $26.25 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.40. The company has a market cap of $188.21 million, a PE ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. First Savings Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $19.59 and a fifty-two week high of $29.98.

First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.07). First Savings Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 15.92%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. First Savings Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.65%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FSFG. FJ Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 187.3% during the 3rd quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 339,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,467,000 after acquiring an additional 221,000 shares during the last quarter. Lynch & Associates IN increased its stake in First Savings Financial Group by 194.3% during the third quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 156,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,362,000 after purchasing an additional 103,000 shares during the period. Fourthstone LLC increased its stake in First Savings Financial Group by 131.7% during the third quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 102,934 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,878,000 after purchasing an additional 58,512 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in First Savings Financial Group by 326.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 50,509 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 38,662 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in First Savings Financial Group by 198.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,695 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 33,037 shares during the period. 24.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Savings Financial Group Company Profile

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as a savings and loans holding company for First Savings Bank FSB, a federally chartered savings bank. The firm operates as a community-oriented financial institution offering traditional financial services to consumers and businesses in its primary market area.

