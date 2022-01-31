Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) Decreased by Analyst

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) – Truist Financial reduced their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Live Oak Bancshares in a research note issued on Thursday, January 27th. Truist Financial analyst J. Demba now expects that the bank will post earnings of $0.72 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.77. Truist Financial currently has a “Buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Live Oak Bancshares’ FY2022 earnings at $2.82 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.02 EPS.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.04). Live Oak Bancshares had a net margin of 34.01% and a return on equity of 26.61%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on LOB. Zacks Investment Research lowered Live Oak Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Live Oak Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Live Oak Bancshares from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

Shares of LOB opened at $54.90 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $82.30 and a 200-day moving average of $72.84. Live Oak Bancshares has a 52 week low of $38.76 and a 52 week high of $99.89.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. Live Oak Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 3.22%.

In other news, CAO John W. Sutherland sold 5,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.66, for a total value of $517,849.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Gregory W. Seward sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.61, for a total value of $591,660.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 160,181 shares of company stock worth $15,087,989 in the last ninety days. 26.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accuvest Global Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth $262,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth $236,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth $374,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth $409,000. Finally, John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. now owns 61,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,325,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. 58.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Live Oak Bancshares Company Profile

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company, which operates as a national online platform for small business lending. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Fintech, and Other. The Banking segment provides financing services to small businesses nationwide in targeted industries and deposit-related services to small businesses, consumers, and other customers nationwide.

