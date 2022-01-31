Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Decreased by Analyst

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Mastercard in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Williams now anticipates that the credit services provider will earn $2.65 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.77. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Mastercard’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.92 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $10.03 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.48 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $3.77 EPS.

MA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on Mastercard from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Mastercard from $448.00 to $449.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. UBS Group started coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $448.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $455.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $426.24.

NYSE:MA opened at $382.51 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $350.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $354.51. Mastercard has a 52 week low of $306.00 and a 52 week high of $401.50. The company has a market cap of $375.84 billion, a PE ratio of 47.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.15.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.14. Mastercard had a return on equity of 116.88% and a net margin of 45.50%. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 24.11%.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 30th that permits the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to purchase up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 10,670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $3,947,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.30, for a total transaction of $28,690,408.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 647,628 shares of company stock valued at $214,977,545. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Mastercard by 217.4% in the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 234.4% during the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Avion Wealth lifted its stake in Mastercard by 34.0% in the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 134 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the third quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the second quarter worth about $55,000. 73.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

