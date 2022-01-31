Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Cut by Analyst

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) – Equities research analysts at Truist Financial cut their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Visa in a report released on Thursday, January 27th. Truist Financial analyst A. Jeffrey now expects that the credit-card processor will post earnings of $1.70 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.74. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Visa’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.89 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on V. Mizuho lowered Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $255.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Visa from $305.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday. UBS Group assumed coverage on Visa in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Visa from $267.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Visa from $265.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.92.

V opened at $228.00 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $210.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $221.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a market cap of $438.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.50, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.97. Visa has a one year low of $190.10 and a one year high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $7.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.79 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 51.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of V. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in Visa in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 236.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,530.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.27, for a total transaction of $1,757,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 26.64%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

