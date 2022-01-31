Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for W. R. Berkley Co. Increased by Analyst (NYSE:WRB)

W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for W. R. Berkley in a report released on Thursday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Kinar now anticipates that the insurance provider will earn $1.20 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.17. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for W. R. Berkley’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.42 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.35 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.10 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.15 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on WRB. Zacks Investment Research raised W. R. Berkley from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.31.

Shares of NYSE:WRB opened at $84.66 on Monday. W. R. Berkley has a 52-week low of $61.72 and a 52-week high of $87.07. The company has a market cap of $14.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $81.78 and its 200-day moving average is $78.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.28. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 11.32%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley during the 4th quarter valued at about $762,000. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in W. R. Berkley during the 4th quarter worth approximately $826,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its stake in W. R. Berkley by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 3,764 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in W. R. Berkley during the 4th quarter worth approximately $372,000. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in W. R. Berkley by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,636 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

In other W. R. Berkley news, Director Mark Ellwood Brockbank sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.31, for a total value of $2,007,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 22.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. This is a boost from W. R. Berkley’s previous special dividend of $0.33. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is currently 9.34%.

About W. R. Berkley

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance business in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia and Australia.

