Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:BOOT)

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) – William Blair raised their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for Boot Barn in a research note issued on Thursday, January 27th. William Blair analyst D. Carden now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.08 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.95. William Blair also issued estimates for Boot Barn’s FY2023 earnings at $5.20 EPS.

Get Boot Barn alerts:

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $485.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.76 million. Boot Barn had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 30.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BOOT. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Boot Barn in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $135.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Boot Barn has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.42.

Shares of Boot Barn stock opened at $85.69 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.00. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.39, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.82. Boot Barn has a 12-month low of $53.73 and a 12-month high of $134.50.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BOOT. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,099,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,376,000 after purchasing an additional 150,763 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 89,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Boot Barn by 180.4% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 64,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,458,000 after acquiring an additional 41,784 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Boot Barn by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 297,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,997,000 after acquiring an additional 6,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Boot Barn in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $252,000.

In other news, Director Peter Starrett sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.94, for a total value of $334,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Laurie Marie Grijalva sold 13,498 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total transaction of $1,610,716.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,849 shares of company stock worth $3,314,861. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Boot Barn Company Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

Read More: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.