Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Air Canada Reduced by National Bank Financial (TSE:AC)

Air Canada (TSE:AC) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial reduced their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Air Canada in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 26th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.51) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($1.41). National Bank Financial has a “Outperform Market Weight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Air Canada’s FY2022 earnings at ($1.85) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.92 EPS.

Air Canada (TSE:AC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported C($1.71) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($1.46) by C($0.25). The firm had revenue of C$2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.84 billion.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on AC. ATB Capital increased their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$28.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Air Canada in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$28.99.

Air Canada stock opened at C$22.01 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$21.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$23.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11,504.83. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.72. Air Canada has a 52-week low of C$19.31 and a 52-week high of C$31.00.

In other Air Canada news, Senior Officer Chris Isford sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$26.50, for a total value of C$304,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,595 shares in the company, valued at C$678,267.50.

Air Canada Company Profile

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

