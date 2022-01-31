Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for LyondellBasell Industries Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:LYB)

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) – Equities research analysts at Scotiabank cut their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for LyondellBasell Industries in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 26th. Scotiabank analyst B. Isaacson now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $3.82 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $4.65.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.96 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $12.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.18 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 57.51% and a net margin of 13.92%. The company’s revenue was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.19 EPS.

LYB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $127.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Mizuho assumed coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Atlantic Securities cut LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $101.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.41.

NYSE LYB opened at $96.08 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.29. The company has a market capitalization of $31.97 billion, a PE ratio of 5.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12 month low of $84.17 and a 12 month high of $118.01.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.70%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.42%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,538,497 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,627,145,000 after acquiring an additional 423,203 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,706,901 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,943,342,000 after purchasing an additional 389,676 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,011,157 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,235,588,000 after purchasing an additional 539,878 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 164.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,182,031 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $767,884,000 after purchasing an additional 5,083,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,919,547 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $460,885,000 after acquiring an additional 234,591 shares in the last quarter. 69.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

See Also: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.