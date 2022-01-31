Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) Decreased by KeyCorp

Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) – Analysts at KeyCorp lowered their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Spotify Technology in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 26th. KeyCorp analyst J. Patterson now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.30) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.29). KeyCorp also issued estimates for Spotify Technology’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.16 EPS.

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Spotify Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $380.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $300.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $299.75.

Shares of SPOT opened at $172.98 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $226.20 and its 200-day moving average is $237.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -96.10 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Spotify Technology has a 12-month low of $164.41 and a 12-month high of $387.44.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 71.6% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. 56.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company operates through the following segments: Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices, users can connect through speakers, receivers, televisions, cars, game consoles, and smart watches.

Featured Story: Short Selling

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.