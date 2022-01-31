Q4 2022 Earnings Estimate for Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) Issued By Piper Sandler

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler increased their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for Boot Barn in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 27th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Keith now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.14 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.07. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $101.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Boot Barn’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.21 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.14 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on BOOT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $123.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Boot Barn in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.42.

NYSE:BOOT opened at $85.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $116.03 and a 200-day moving average of $102.00. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 19.39, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.82. Boot Barn has a one year low of $53.73 and a one year high of $134.50.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.26 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $485.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.76 million. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 30.26% and a net margin of 11.24%. The company’s revenue was up 60.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share.

In related news, Director Anne Macdonald sold 975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.12, for a total transaction of $117,117.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Starrett sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.94, for a total transaction of $334,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,849 shares of company stock worth $3,314,861 over the last 90 days. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Boot Barn in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 924.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of Boot Barn in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

