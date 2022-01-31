Q4 2022 Earnings Forecast for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Issued By Wedbush

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) – Investment analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for Automatic Data Processing in a report issued on Wednesday, January 26th. Wedbush analyst M. Katri now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $1.44 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.42.

ADP has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $227.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $241.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.15.

Shares of ADP opened at $199.27 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $231.91 and its 200 day moving average is $218.70. Automatic Data Processing has a fifty-two week low of $164.24 and a fifty-two week high of $248.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.97 billion, a PE ratio of 31.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.02. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 47.31%. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. Automatic Data Processing’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is presently 65.82%.

In related news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.13, for a total value of $508,115.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.92, for a total transaction of $467,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 124,928 shares of company stock worth $28,959,765. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,809,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 1,097 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. 78.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

