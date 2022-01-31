Q4 2022 Earnings Forecast for WesBanco, Inc. Issued By B. Riley (NASDAQ:WSBC)

WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) – Research analysts at B. Riley cut their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of WesBanco in a report released on Thursday, January 27th. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.63 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.66.

Get WesBanco alerts:

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.11. WesBanco had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 37.95%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut WesBanco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

WSBC opened at $35.73 on Monday. WesBanco has a 1-year low of $28.65 and a 1-year high of $39.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.03.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. WesBanco’s payout ratio is 38.26%.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Callen acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.72 per share, for a total transaction of $163,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director F Eric Nelson, Jr. sold 1,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.46, for a total value of $40,018.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WSBC. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of WesBanco by 16.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,174,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,127,000 after purchasing an additional 299,326 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of WesBanco by 4.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,718,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $203,758,000 after purchasing an additional 259,686 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of WesBanco by 171.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 204,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,272,000 after purchasing an additional 128,822 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of WesBanco by 75.8% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 268,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,144,000 after purchasing an additional 115,687 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of WesBanco by 1.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,221,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,680,000 after purchasing an additional 108,676 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.06% of the company’s stock.

About WesBanco

WesBanco, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The Community Banking segment delivers services traditionally offered by service commercial banks, including commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial, mortgage, and individual installment loans, and certain non-traditional offerings, such as insurance and securities brokerage services.

Featured Article: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for WesBanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WesBanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.