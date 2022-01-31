Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Champion Iron Limited Boosted by Analyst (TSE:CIA)

Champion Iron Limited (TSE:CIA) – B. Riley increased their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Champion Iron in a report released on Friday, January 28th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.11 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.09. B. Riley also issued estimates for Champion Iron’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.63 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

CIA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. cut their price target on shares of Champion Iron from C$8.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Champion Iron from C$7.50 to C$7.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Champion Iron from C$8.50 to C$6.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Champion Iron from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$7.29.

Champion Iron stock opened at C$5.60 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$4.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$5.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.82. Champion Iron has a 1-year low of C$3.71 and a 1-year high of C$7.24.

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in Canada. Its flagship projects include the Bloom Lake Mine located in south end of the Labrador; and the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in northeastern Quebec.

