Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) Boosted by Analyst

CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) – Research analysts at KeyCorp upped their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for shares of CNX Resources in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 27th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.34. KeyCorp also issued estimates for CNX Resources’ Q1 2023 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.57 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.43 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.04 EPS.

Get CNX Resources alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of CNX Resources from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of CNX Resources from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of CNX Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

Shares of NYSE CNX opened at $15.00 on Monday. CNX Resources has a twelve month low of $10.41 and a twelve month high of $16.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.42. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of -3.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.42.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $496.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.01 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in CNX Resources by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 170,541 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,330,000 after buying an additional 8,543 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 21,167 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 5,399 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 394,375 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,977,000 after purchasing an additional 19,558 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of CNX Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $358,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 149,411 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,041,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

CNX Resources Company Profile

CNX Resources Corp. is an independent natural gas exploration, development and production companies, with operations centered in the major shale formations of the Appalachian basin. The company deploys an organic growth strategy focused on responsibly developing its resource base. The firm operates through the Marcellus Shale, and Coalbed Methane segments.

Featured Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for CNX Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNX Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.