Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC Cuts Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,089 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,545 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PFE. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Pfizer by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 456,203,630 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,864,934,000 after buying an additional 5,289,511 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 410,828,305 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,669,727,000 after purchasing an additional 3,780,033 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 278,568,311 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,908,735,000 after buying an additional 3,681,456 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 3.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 99,593,093 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,272,514,000 after buying an additional 3,211,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 7.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 54,593,374 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,137,877,000 after buying an additional 4,018,496 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer stock opened at $54.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.58. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.36 and a 52-week high of $61.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $304.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.69.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. Pfizer had a return on equity of 30.70% and a net margin of 27.66%. The company had revenue of $24.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 134.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.62%.

In related news, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $7,509,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 41,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total value of $2,244,193.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 231,360 shares of company stock valued at $11,927,994. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PFE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $51.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, January 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Cowen boosted their price objective on Pfizer from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on Pfizer from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Read More: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.