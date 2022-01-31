Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 71.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,488 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 4,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 242.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,778,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258,832 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 32,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 6,566 shares in the last quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,117,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 460,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,285,000 after purchasing an additional 99,013 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $64.69 on Monday. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.40 and a 52-week high of $80.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $63.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.43). Citigroup had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 27.37%. The firm had revenue of $17.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.24%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Citigroup from $120.00 to $114.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Citigroup from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Citigroup from $88.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.25 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Citigroup from $80.50 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Citigroup presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.28.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

See Also: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.