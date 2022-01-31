Quantum Resistant Ledger Hits Market Cap of $13.06 Million (QRL)

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CURRENCY:QRL) traded 5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 31st. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a total market capitalization of $13.06 million and $32,519.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded 6.8% higher against the US dollar. One Quantum Resistant Ledger coin can now be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000447 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,536.88 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,740.21 or 0.07110626 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $110.76 or 0.00287406 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $287.60 or 0.00746305 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00010371 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00009707 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.90 or 0.00067195 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $144.70 or 0.00375495 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.52 or 0.00237477 BTC.

Quantum Resistant Ledger Profile

Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX Network hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 26th, 2018. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 75,858,445 coins. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official website is theqrl.org . The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official message board is qrl.foundation/assets/QRLF-PR-20180626.pdf

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) is a future-proof, post-quantum value store and decentralized communication platform. It utilizes a PoW (Proof of Work) algorithm, the Cryptonight v7, with further intention to be forked to a PoS (Proof of Stake). Additionally, the QRL features a web wallet, desktop apps, and an explorer. “

Buying and Selling Quantum Resistant Ledger

