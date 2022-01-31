Qubitica Price Reaches $11.94 on Top Exchanges (QBIT)

Qubitica (CURRENCY:QBIT) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 31st. One Qubitica coin can currently be bought for $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC on popular exchanges. Qubitica has a market capitalization of $9.66 million and approximately $7.00 worth of Qubitica was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Qubitica has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000466 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $96.30 or 0.00250652 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000116 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0913 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00006940 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000894 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $432.61 or 0.01126030 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003767 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

About Qubitica

Qubitica (CRYPTO:QBIT) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 7th, 2018. Qubitica’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 808,675 coins. Qubitica’s official website is www.qubitica.net . The Reddit community for Qubitica is /r/Qubitica and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Qubitica’s official Twitter account is @Qubitica and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “QUBITICA is a community of more than 1000 developers, IT companies and investors from over 20 nations who want to work together to advance blockchain technology. This community has developed the QUBITICA infrastructure and since May 2018 it has been working on new blockchain and AI projects under the associated brands and websites. Subcontracting is organized within the community. This requires the holding of QBIT, the participation shares in QUBITICA and all related projects. “

Buying and Selling Qubitica

