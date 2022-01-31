Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ:QNRX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$1.04 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ:QNRX) will announce ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Quoin Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Quoin Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($1.56) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, April 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Quoin Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($2.19) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.85) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Quoin Pharmaceuticals.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Maxim Group assumed coverage on Quoin Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Quoin Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock.

QNRX stock opened at $1.24 on Monday. Quoin Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.13 and a 1 year high of $35.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.50.

Quoin Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a specialty pharmaceutical company engages in the development of therapeutic products for the treatment of rare and orphan diseases. The company was founded on March 5, 2018 and is headquartered in Ashburn, VA.

