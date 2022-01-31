Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB) Shares Gap Down to $7.87

Shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.87, but opened at $6.60. Qurate Retail shares last traded at $6.65, with a volume of 6,600 shares.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter. Qurate Retail had a return on equity of 32.26% and a net margin of 8.46%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Qurate Retail stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Qurate Retail, Inc engages in the business of video and on-line commerce industries. It operates through the following segments: QxH; QVC International; and Corporate and Others. The QxH segment include distribution of live programming, 20 hours per day, 364 days per year, to television households. The QVC International segment focuses in Germany, Austria, Japan, the U.K., the Republic of Ireland, and Italy to distribute shopping experience via broadcast networks, websites, mobile applications, and social pages.

