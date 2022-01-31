R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.83.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RCM shares. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of R1 RCM from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

Shares of RCM stock opened at $22.32 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.36. R1 RCM has a 52 week low of $18.71 and a 52 week high of $31.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The company has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of -11.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.71.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The healthcare provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $379.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.87 million. R1 RCM had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 40.83%. Equities research analysts expect that R1 RCM will post -1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other R1 RCM news, Director Alex Mandl sold 34,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total transaction of $874,777.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph Gerard Flanagan sold 93,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total transaction of $2,404,633.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 211,022 shares of company stock worth $5,393,871. 63.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCM. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,905,130 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $198,049,000 after purchasing an additional 3,339,889 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,644,446 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $281,212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,494,228 shares in the last quarter. Sunriver Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of R1 RCM in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,511,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 81.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,241,189 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $71,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maven Securities LTD purchased a new position in shares of R1 RCM in the second quarter worth approximately $23,505,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.53% of the company’s stock.

R1 RCM, Inc engages in the provision of revenue cycle management to healthcare providers. It offers end-to-end, modular revenue cycle, and physician advisory services. The company was founded by Mary Ann Tolan and J. Michael Cline in July 2003 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

