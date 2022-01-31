RA International Group (LON:RAI) Sets New 12-Month Low at $39.00

RA International Group PLC (LON:RAI) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 39 ($0.53) and last traded at GBX 39 ($0.53), with a volume of 99752 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 41 ($0.55).

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 49.14 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 52.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.06, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 4.10. The firm has a market cap of £67.00 million and a PE ratio of 37.27.

RA International Group Company Profile (LON:RAI)

RA International Group PLC provides site services in demanding and remote areas in Africa and the Middle East. The company constructs paved roads, gravel roads, temporary bridges, helipads/runway construction, and drainage systems ; brick and mortar, prefabricated, tented, hard wall, soft wall, single-story, multi-story, and containerized units; accommodation camps, workshops, warehouses, embassies, and offices; and power generation projects, water and waste management plants, and landfills, as well as offers road rehabilitation and horizontal engineering.

