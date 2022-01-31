RAI Finance Price Reaches $0.24 on Exchanges (SOFI)

RAI Finance (CURRENCY:SOFI) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. RAI Finance has a market capitalization of $37.46 million and approximately $786,101.00 worth of RAI Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RAI Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00000617 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, RAI Finance has traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002610 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001607 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.26 or 0.00050245 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,693.79 or 0.07027055 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $38,365.11 or 1.00079524 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.03 or 0.00052255 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.47 or 0.00056001 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00006760 BTC.

RAI Finance Profile

RAI Finance was first traded on February 13th, 2021. RAI Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 158,269,697 coins. RAI Finance’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Reflexer is a platform where anyone can use their crypto collateral to issue reflex indexes. Reflex indexes are stable assets that are not pegged to anything. RAI is a non pegged, ETH backed stable asset. It is useful as more “stable” collateral for other DeFi protocols (compared to ETH or BTC) or as a stable asset with an embedded interest rate. “

Buying and Selling RAI Finance

