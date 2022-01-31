Rambus (RMBS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.30). Rambus had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 0.05%. The business had revenue of $81.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Rambus to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:RMBS opened at $24.14 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 6.56, a quick ratio of 6.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Rambus has a 12-month low of $17.95 and a 12-month high of $29.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.89 and a beta of 1.00.

In other news, SVP John Shinn sold 2,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.55, for a total value of $49,910.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Rambus stock. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) by 106.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,836 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,463 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Rambus were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

RMBS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Rambus from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rambus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Rambus in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.25.

Rambus, Inc engages in the provision of cutting-edge semiconductor and Internet Protocol products, spanning memory and interfaces to security, smart sensors and lighting. Its products include Memory Interface Chips, Interface IP, and Security IP.

