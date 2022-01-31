Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.17.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rattler Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Rattler Midstream from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Rattler Midstream from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

Rattler Midstream stock opened at $12.82 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 3.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a current ratio of 3.93. Rattler Midstream has a 1 year low of $9.22 and a 1 year high of $13.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.40.

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $96.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.61 million. Rattler Midstream had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 2.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Rattler Midstream will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Rattler Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 119.05%.

In other Rattler Midstream news, Director Steven E. West sold 18,175 shares of Rattler Midstream stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.47, for a total transaction of $208,467.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RTLR. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Rattler Midstream during the third quarter worth $39,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rattler Midstream during the second quarter valued at $111,000. Tranquility Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rattler Midstream during the third quarter valued at $129,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rattler Midstream during the fourth quarter valued at $249,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rattler Midstream by 7.4% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 35,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares during the period. 21.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rattler Midstream LP operates as a holding company. It engages in the operation, development and acquisition of midstream infrastructure assets in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin. The firm provides crude oil, natural gas and water related midstream services including fresh water sourcing and transportation and saltwater gathering and disposal.

