Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) Hits New 1-Year High at $13.25

Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $13.25 and last traded at $13.13, with a volume of 3371 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.82.

RTLR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Rattler Midstream from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rattler Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Rattler Midstream from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.17.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.40. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 3.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). Rattler Midstream had a return on equity of 2.93% and a net margin of 9.01%. The company had revenue of $96.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Rattler Midstream LP will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.54%. Rattler Midstream’s payout ratio is currently 119.05%.

In other Rattler Midstream news, Director Steven E. West sold 18,175 shares of Rattler Midstream stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.47, for a total transaction of $208,467.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rattler Midstream during the fourth quarter valued at about $249,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rattler Midstream during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rattler Midstream by 169.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 17,205 shares during the last quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP lifted its position in Rattler Midstream by 0.9% during the third quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP now owns 1,796,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,093,000 after purchasing an additional 16,845 shares during the period. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Rattler Midstream by 2.2% during the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,077,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,653,000 after purchasing an additional 23,349 shares during the period. 21.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rattler Midstream Company Profile (NASDAQ:RTLR)

Rattler Midstream LP operates as a holding company. It engages in the operation, development and acquisition of midstream infrastructure assets in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin. The firm provides crude oil, natural gas and water related midstream services including fresh water sourcing and transportation and saltwater gathering and disposal.

