RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVE) Short Interest Up 73.8% in January

RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVE) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,400 shares, a growth of 73.8% from the December 31st total of 33,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Shares of RAVE Restaurant Group stock opened at $0.92 on Monday. RAVE Restaurant Group has a 52-week low of $0.87 and a 52-week high of $2.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.65 million, a P/E ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.74.
RAVE Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.55 million for the quarter. RAVE Restaurant Group had a return on equity of 33.14% and a net margin of 18.71%.
About RAVE Restaurant Group
Rave Restaurant Group, Inc engages in the management and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants. The Pizza Inn Franchising and Pie Five Franchising segments establish franchisees, licensees, and territorial rights.
