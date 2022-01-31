RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVE) Short Interest Up 73.8% in January

RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVE) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,400 shares, a growth of 73.8% from the December 31st total of 33,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of RAVE Restaurant Group stock opened at $0.92 on Monday. RAVE Restaurant Group has a 52-week low of $0.87 and a 52-week high of $2.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.65 million, a P/E ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.74.

Get RAVE Restaurant Group alerts:

RAVE Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.55 million for the quarter. RAVE Restaurant Group had a return on equity of 33.14% and a net margin of 18.71%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in RAVE Restaurant Group stock. Lake Street Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVE) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 27,936 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Lake Street Financial LLC owned approximately 0.16% of RAVE Restaurant Group as of its most recent SEC filing. 6.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About RAVE Restaurant Group

Rave Restaurant Group, Inc engages in the management and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants. The Pizza Inn Franchising and Pie Five Franchising segments establish franchisees, licensees, and territorial rights.

Recommended Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for RAVE Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RAVE Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.