Ravencoin Classic (RVC) Price Reaches $0.0001 on Exchanges

Ravencoin Classic (CURRENCY:RVC) traded up 13.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 31st. Ravencoin Classic has a total market capitalization of $924,593.20 and approximately $25,738.00 worth of Ravencoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Ravencoin Classic has traded 9.3% higher against the dollar. One Ravencoin Classic coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,536.88 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,740.21 or 0.07110626 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $110.76 or 0.00287406 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $287.60 or 0.00746305 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00010371 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00009707 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.90 or 0.00067195 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $144.70 or 0.00375495 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.52 or 0.00237477 BTC.

About Ravencoin Classic

RVC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X16R hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin Classic’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,500,212,420 coins. Ravencoin Classic’s official website is ravencoinclassic.io . Ravencoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @RVNClassic_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ravencoin Classic is medium.com/@rvnclassic

According to CryptoCompare, “Ravencoin Classic (RVC) is a X16R algorithm protocol with features focused on allowing tokens to be issued on the Ravencoin Classic blockchain. Tokens of the protocol can have whatever properties the token issuer of the token decides – so they can be limited in quantity, can be named, and be issued as securities or as collectibles. Ravencoin Classic is driven by the RavencoinClassic.io community, which is fully committed to the prosperity of the Ravencoin Classic network. The community ensures the constant use of X16R algorithm – guaranteeing equal rights of each community member to participate in block production, with increased user control and censorship resistance in issuance and governance of digital assets. “

Ravencoin Classic Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ravencoin Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ravencoin Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

